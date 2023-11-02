When does Hartlepool Alice House Hospice's Santa Run take place and how do fundraisers enter?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice has confirmed that its annual Santa fun run – where competitors wear red and white suits and false beards – will take place on Sunday, December 3, at 10am at Ward Jackson Park.

The festive family event invites people of all ages to sign up to run, jog or walk around the half-mile route, which starts and finishes at The Place in the Park coffee shop.

In doing so, they raise vital funds towards the hospice’s £3.5m annual operating costs.

Hospice events fundraiser Gil Parker said: “We always look forward to the Santa fun run here at Alice House Hospice.

"It is a lovely event and a great way for families to get in to the Christmas spirit together.

"We would like to thank DMB Wealth Management & Readhead Associates for sponsoring the event which means that costs are covered and all money raised can be used to support hospice patients and their families.

"We would also like to say a massive thank you to Maria and her team at The Place in the Park for having us back again this year.”

The event begins at 10am with entertainment from Gavin Lancaster, of Higham Discos, to get everyone into the festive spirit.

Registration is £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family of four (covering two adults and two children).

Adults will receive a Santa suit while Children get a Santa hat or reindeer antlers and a medal upon completion of the course.To register, visit alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/santa-fun-run-2023/ or ring (01429) 855526 for a sponsorship form.

Meanwhile, the hospice has joined forces with Hartlepool United to raise further funds at An Evening with Poolies Past & Present.

The event takes place at the club’s Suit Direct Stadium on Friday, November 17, from from 6.30pm-11pm and features a meet and greet with the current players and a question and answer session with some past and present club heroes.There will be also be fundraising activities throughout the evening.Tickets are £15 per head, including a hot supper and an alcoholic or soft drink, and can be bought individually or in tables of 10.

To book, go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk