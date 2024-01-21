When is Storm Isha due to reach Hartlepool on Sunday and how long will it stay?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The North East is among the many areas to have been issued with an amber weather warning for both Sunday and Monday.
With Sunday starting off deceptively sunny if windy, the Met Office estimates that it will be 2pm before Storm Isha is likely to reach Hartlepool.
Gusts of wind are expected to increase from 30 miles per hour to 44 miles per hour by that point before increasing again to peak at 54 miles per hour by 11pm.
The town is also likely to be hit by continuous rainfall between 2pm and 1am on Monday.
Monday itself is largely predicted to be dry although the amber weather warning will remain in place with gusts of wind expected to peak at 43 miles per hour at around noon.
Rain is forecast to return on Tuesday, however, with the weather warning downgraded to yellow for yet more strong winds.
This yellow warning remains in place for Wednesday although a dry day is thankfully expected.