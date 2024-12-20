When will Hartlepool Borough Council collect your bin over the Christmas period?
Hartlepool Borough Council has produced a list of revised days for rubbish pick ups with most taking place one or two days later than usual.
Collections will take place on Tuesday, December 24, as usual although those that are normally collected on a Wednesday, which is Christmas Day, will now be on Friday, December 27.
Households with a Thursday collection which falls on Boxing Day will be picked up on Saturday, December 28, and those normally collected on Fridays will now be on Sunday, December 29.
Collections for Tuesday, December 31, are the same as normal although Wednesday’s will now be taken away on Thursday, January 2, due to New Year’s Day.
Thursday’s will fall on Friday, January 3, and Friday will now be Saturday, January 4.
Normal collections resume on Tuesday, January 7.
