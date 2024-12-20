When will Hartlepool Borough Council collect your bin over the Christmas period?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Households in Hartlepool are urged to make a note of bin collections affected by the festive period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council has produced a list of revised days for rubbish pick ups with most taking place one or two days later than usual.

Collections will take place on Tuesday, December 24, as usual although those that are normally collected on a Wednesday, which is Christmas Day, will now be on Friday, December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Households with a Thursday collection which falls on Boxing Day will be picked up on Saturday, December 28, and those normally collected on Fridays will now be on Sunday, December 29.

Many bin collections in Hartlepool will be affected by the Christmas holidays.

Collections for Tuesday, December 31, are the same as normal although Wednesday’s will now be taken away on Thursday, January 2, due to New Year’s Day.

Thursday’s will fall on Friday, January 3, and Friday will now be Saturday, January 4.

Normal collections resume on Tuesday, January 7.