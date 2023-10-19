Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Schools have been closed and trains cancelled amid forecasts of 70mph winds and more than one month’s worth of rain on Thursday.

But will its predicted devastation – the Met Office has issued its first red weather alert in three years and warned of “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep flood water” – reach as far south as Hartlepool?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Hartlepool is likely to be affected, it is unlikely to face the conditions experienced north of the border.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office map of the yellow rain warning for Hartlepool and the wider area.

The Met Office, however, has issued a yellow weather warning for the town with persistent downpours expected from Thursday evening through to Saturday night.

It says “homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings”.

Rain is expected between around noon-5pm on Thursday before briefly easing until around 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wet conditions are then expected to return until around 7pm on Saturday before dry weather returns for the remainder of the weekend and the start of next week.

Wind gusts are predicted to gradually rise during Thursday to around 30 miles per hour before increasing further overnight and peaking at around 55 miles per hour during Friday afternoon and evening.

These are forecast to ease back down to 30 miles per hour on Saturday before reducing further to around 18 miles per hour on Saturday.