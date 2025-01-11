When will the freezing temperatures finally rise in Hartlepool and East Durham?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool and East Durham have endured a freezing week as even daytime temperatures struggled to rise above zero degrees Celsius.

The weekend alas is expected to bring more of the same with temperatures reaching brief highs of 3 degrees Celsius on two bitterly cold if sunny days.

The good news, however, is that the frosty conditions are likely to finally disappear from the beginning of next week.

According to experts at the Met Office, temperatures in Hartlepool and East Durham are expected to rise on Monday, January 13, to 8 degrees Celsius on a cloudy day.

An icy path and grass beneath Crimdon Dene railway viaduct. Picture by Frank Reid

This is forecast to increase still further to 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, January 14, and 12 degrees Celsius by Friday, January 17, as the sun makes a welcome reappearance from Wednesday onwards.

Get those shorts and sunglasses ready.