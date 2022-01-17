When you can get Covid-19 jabs in Hartlepool this week

They begin on Tuesday, January 18 at Victoria Road Medical Centre from 2.30pm.

On Wednesday, January 19, another clinic will be held at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, from 10am-5pm.

A similar event will be held at the leisure centre on Saturday, January 22, but from 10am-3pm.

Victoria Road Health Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

First and second doses and boosters are all available. All of the clinics are open to anyone aged 12 or over and no appointment is needed.

There must be at least 12 weeks between first and second doses for ages 12-17, and at least eight weeks for ages 18 and over.. There must be at least three months between a second dose and a booster.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.

Hartlepool's director of public health Craig Blundred

“It’s also vital that eligible people across Hartlepool get their Covid booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and our NHS. If people don’t get their booster jab, they ultimately increase their risk of catching Covid-19 and having a more serious illness, which would also result in increased pressures on our NHS.

“Covid-19 can be serious for pregnant women, so it is important that they have their vaccinations to protect themselves and their unborn babies. It is important to note that thousands of pregnant women have been vaccinated safely in the UK and across the world."

The town’s seven-day rolling infection rate has started to decline after rising by 1,754.1 cases per 100,000 people to 2,856 cases per 100,000 people between January 1-7.

This translated as a rise in real terms from 1,646 to 2,680 cases.

By the week ending January 11 these figures had fallen to 2,252.9 cases per 100,000 people and to 2,114 actual cases.

For more information about the Covid vaccine and answers to some commonly asked questions, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered

