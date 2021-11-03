Where to get vaccine and booster jabs in Hartlepool over the next week

They take place on Saturday, November, 6, at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre car park, in Hartlepool, from 10am-5pm and on Tuesday, November 9, at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, from 9am-3.45pm.

Access to the leisure centre will be through the sports hall doors facing onto the car park.

At both clinics, first and second doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines will be available.

One of the walk-in clinics will take place at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre.

Those planning to attend for a second dose of a vaccine are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

Booster jabs will also be available although those people who are eligible to receive are reminded that it must be at least 182 days or six months since they received their second dose of vaccine.

The clinics are open to anyone aged 16 or over.

Younger people, in particular, are encouraged to get their jabs and medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Urging people who have yet to receive vaccine to attend, Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “As we approach the winter season, it’s also vital that eligible people across Hartlepool get their Covid booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and our NHS.

“If people don’t get their booster jab, they ultimately increase their risk of catching Covid-19 and having a more serious illness, which would also result in increased pressures on our NHS.”

For more information about the Covid vaccine and answers to some commonly asked questions, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered

