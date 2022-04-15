Who are Hartlepool canoe couple John and Anne Darwin?

The four-part ITV series, which begins on Easter Sunday at 9pm, recalls how the pair conspired to fake John’s death in a 2002 canoeing accident before cashing in life insurance and pension policies so that they could eventually begin a new life in Panama.
Here’s how their plot eventually unrivalled.
John Darwin, played here by Eddie Marsan, was reported missing after apparently canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew in March 2002.
2. Declared dead
He was legally declared dead a year later even though his body had still to be recovered from the North Sea.
3. Devastated family
Anne Darwin and the couple's two sons, as portrayed here in the new ITV drama, mourned his passing at the spot near the family's Seaton Carew home where he was last seen.
4. An unexpected twist
The Hartlepool Mail was the first paper to learn that Darwin, by now 57, had walked into a London police station in December 2007 to say he was suffering from amnesia. He is pictured here in 2007 with a police officer.
