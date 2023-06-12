Who are Hartlepool couple John and Anne Darwin in ITV1 drama The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe?
Television drama The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe returns to our screens this week.
The acclaimed 2022 four-part series, which revisits the misadventures of Hartlepool couple John and Anne Darwin, appears on consecutive nights on ITV1 from Monday, June 12, at 9pm.
It recalls how the pair conspired to fake John’s death in a 2002 canoeing accident before cashing in life insurance and pension policies so they could eventually begin a new life in Panama.
Here’s how their plot eventually unravelled.
