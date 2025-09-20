Prior to joining ITV’s Emmerdale in 2022, Lewis, who is now 30, found fame locally as a member of dance hip-hop troupe Ruff Diamond.
Here we recall when the former English Martyrs’ School and Sixth Form College pupil and his pals finished runners-up in the final of Sky’s Got To Dance competition in 2013.
1. Diamond geezers
Ruff Diamond members, from left, Lewis Cope, Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Jason Lund, Aaron Staunch and Zac Healey. Photo: TY
2. Six pack
Pictured, clockwise from front, are Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Zak Healey, Aaron Staunch, Jason Lund and Lewis Cope. Photo: TY
3. Backing the boys
Ruff Diamond members holding Hartlepool Mail posters backing their bid for stardom. From left, Zac Healey, Ryan Llewellyn, Aaron Staunch, Jason Lund, Lewis Cope and Ryan Wilson. Photo: National World
4. Home base
Ruff Diamond, pictured outside the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, where they are based. From left, Lewis Cope, Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Jason Lund, Aaron Staunch and Zac Healey. Photo: TY