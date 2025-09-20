Clockwise from top left, Lewis Cope in Strictly Come Dancing, pictured far left in Hartlepool dance troupe Ruff Diamond in 2013, in Emmerdale in 2022 and pictured far left again in Ruff Diamond.placeholder image
Clockwise from top left, Lewis Cope in Strictly Come Dancing, pictured far left in Hartlepool dance troupe Ruff Diamond in 2013, in Emmerdale in 2022 and pictured far left again in Ruff Diamond.

Who is Strictly Coming Dancing star Lewis Cope? The Emmerdale actor's Hartlepool roots in pictures

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Sep 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 17:22 BST
Hartlepool-born soap star Lewis Cope is among the contenders in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing as it returns to BBC1 on Saturday night at 6.40pm.

Prior to joining ITV’s Emmerdale in 2022, Lewis, who is now 30, found fame locally as a member of dance hip-hop troupe Ruff Diamond.

Here we recall when the former English Martyrs’ School and Sixth Form College pupil and his pals finished runners-up in the final of Sky’s Got To Dance competition in 2013.

Ruff Diamond members, from left, Lewis Cope, Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Jason Lund, Aaron Staunch and Zac Healey.

1. Diamond geezers

Ruff Diamond members, from left, Lewis Cope, Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Jason Lund, Aaron Staunch and Zac Healey. Photo: TY

Pictured, clockwise from front, are Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Zak Healey, Aaron Staunch, Jason Lund and Lewis Cope.

2. Six pack

Pictured, clockwise from front, are Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Zak Healey, Aaron Staunch, Jason Lund and Lewis Cope. Photo: TY

Ruff Diamond members holding Hartlepool Mail posters backing their bid for stardom. From left, Zac Healey, Ryan Llewellyn, Aaron Staunch, Jason Lund, Lewis Cope and Ryan Wilson.

3. Backing the boys

Ruff Diamond members holding Hartlepool Mail posters backing their bid for stardom. From left, Zac Healey, Ryan Llewellyn, Aaron Staunch, Jason Lund, Lewis Cope and Ryan Wilson. Photo: National World

Ruff Diamond, pictured outside the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, where they are based. From left, Lewis Cope, Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Jason Lund, Aaron Staunch and Zac Healey.

4. Home base

Ruff Diamond, pictured outside the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, where they are based. From left, Lewis Cope, Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Jason Lund, Aaron Staunch and Zac Healey. Photo: TY

