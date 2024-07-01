Why Hartlepool residents may have heard an explosion on Monday afternoon

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A “suspected war-time item” has been safely detonated by bomb disposal experts.

Cleveland Police have assured anyone who heard the explosion that “this incident has now come to a close”.

The force said in a statement on Monday: “A device found in a property in the Fens area of Hartlepool has been safely detonated by colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team this afternoon (Monday, 1st July) after a member of the public reported locating a suspected war-time item in a property.

“The item was moved to farmland by EOD colleagues.

Cleveland Police say a controlled explosion may have been heard across parts of Hartlepool's Owton Manor area.

“Some residents in the Owton Manor area may have heard the explosion a short time ago (around 2:15pm).

“We can reassure the public that this incident has now come to a close.”

