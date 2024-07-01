Why Hartlepool residents may have heard an explosion on Monday afternoon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police have assured anyone who heard the explosion that “this incident has now come to a close”.
The force said in a statement on Monday: “A device found in a property in the Fens area of Hartlepool has been safely detonated by colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team this afternoon (Monday, 1st July) after a member of the public reported locating a suspected war-time item in a property.
“The item was moved to farmland by EOD colleagues.
“Some residents in the Owton Manor area may have heard the explosion a short time ago (around 2:15pm).
“We can reassure the public that this incident has now come to a close.”