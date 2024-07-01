Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “suspected war-time item” has been safely detonated by bomb disposal experts.

Cleveland Police have assured anyone who heard the explosion that “this incident has now come to a close”.

The force said in a statement on Monday: “A device found in a property in the Fens area of Hartlepool has been safely detonated by colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team this afternoon (Monday, 1st July) after a member of the public reported locating a suspected war-time item in a property.

“The item was moved to farmland by EOD colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police say a controlled explosion may have been heard across parts of Hartlepool's Owton Manor area.

“Some residents in the Owton Manor area may have heard the explosion a short time ago (around 2:15pm).

“We can reassure the public that this incident has now come to a close.”