Shooters in action at Oak Lodge shooting ground in Hartlepool.

Oak Lodge Shooting Ground in Brierton Lane has been chosen to host the England Team Selection Shoot in clay pigeon shooting.

Around 400 shooters from all over Britain are expected to take part in the event on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.

Oak Lodge shooting ground in Hartlepool

Oak Lodge, owned by husband and wife Andrew and Kelly Calvert, was chosen by event organisers out of all the shooting clubs across the whole of the sport’s north region.

Kelly said: “We are the only ground within the North East who have been given the opportunity to host it. It is a massive achievement for us.

“I believe we have been chosen because of our feedback from previous events and the growth of the club.

“We hold events of the national governing body, the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association (CPSA).

“From different events the feedback on our targets and professionalism has obviously not gone unnoticed and we have been offered this opportunity.”

The competitors will be aiming for a place to represent England at the Home Internationals in Ireland and against the world in the United States.

Men, women, juniors and veterans will all be hoping to give it their best shot at the Hartlepool event which is one of six selection shoots held in different regions of the country.

They will take aim at 100 clay pigeon targets with competitors are coming from as far away as Southampton and Scotland.

Places in the national team will be decided using shooters’ best four scores from the six qualifying events.

There are just 15 senior male places up for grabs, plus three ladies, three juniors and three veterans places.

Oak Lodge currently has around 200 members and are the reigning South Durham and North Yorkshire Sporting Player League champions, a title they have proudly held for four years.