Why Sir Mo Farah loves to be beside the South Shields seaside as he looks forward to Great North Run
Sir Mo Farah says the South Shields seafront is his favourite part of the Great North Run course.
Speaking ahead of his sixth Great North Run on Sunday, the five-times winner said: “The last mile and a half I enjoy the most, along the seafront.
“What I enjoy most is the support from the crowd.
“You have so many people out – if you are feeling good at mile 12, you know the rest will take care of itself.”
He believes the passionate backing from spectators is crucial to the event’s success: “I think it is very important to the atmosphere. The community come out as one and the support you get is incredible – you don’t get that in London.
“Everyone is so positive. They are very proud of the Great North Run.”
Sir Mo himself can’t wait for Sunday: “I just enjoy this race so much,” he said.
“I am always very excited about coming back for the Great North Run.”
The run used to be a nice wind-down after the World Championships, but since Britain’s most successful ever athlete started running longer distances, that is no longer the case: “Since I started running marathons, I use it to test myself,” he said.
And he paid tribute to Great North Run founder – Brendan Foster – for helping him become a winner
“Brendan was very honest with me early on in my career,” he said.
“The thing he said was ‘Believe in your ‘kick’. Don’t go too early’.”
This is the third year wife Sir Mo’s wife Tania will be taking part.
“I definitely want to beat my time from last year,” she said.
“I did it in 1.44.59 and my target was 1.45, so I was pretty pleased with that.”
Tania, who runs with Gateshead gym owner Charmaine Ho, has been amazed by the atmosphere of the run.
“The feedback from the crowd is unreal,” she said.
“There is nothing like it in any race I have ever been to – there is nothing like the Great North Run.
“The crowds just lift you and even the runners next to you are cheering you on.”