This is why you may hear loud explosions in Hartlepool this evening
Resident have been warned they may hear loud explosions in Hartlepool on Wednesday, September 18 – here’s why.
A large counter terrorism exercise will take place tonight at the Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station.
CNC Hartlepool will be carrying out the exercise and have warned residents not to be alarmed if they hear loud bangs and explosions.
The Civil Nuclear Constabulary Operational Policing Unit is based at Hartlepool nuclear power station.
The unit took to Twitter to alert residents about the exercise saying: “CNC Hartlepool will be taking part in a large Counter Terrorism exercise at the power station tonight. Do not be alarmed, you may hear loud bangs and explosions as part of the exercise. Finally good luck to D Section.”
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “An exercise involving simulated explosions is taking place in Hartlepool tonight. We're aware and you do not need to call us.”