Wife of former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom launches new sustainable clothing business in Wynyard

A fashion stylist has launched her own sustainable clothing business after realising how many of her own clothes hang unworn in her wardrobe.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST

Maddie Sidebottom, who is married to former England cricketer and Dancing on Ice star Ryan Sidebottom, runs Wynyard Re:Loved Boutique, where she styles clients in designer and high-street occasion wear, shoes and accessories from the comfort of her home in Wynyard.

The 43-year-old stylist said: “We’ve all been guilty of wearing something once, buying into fast fashion and having clothes in our wardrobes with the tags still on.

"Why should beautiful outfits sit in a wardrobe, in the dark, when they can be re-loved by someone else?"

Stylist and entrepreneur Maddie Sidebottom.Stylist and entrepreneur Maddie Sidebottom.
Maddie, who has 15 years of experience as a fashion and set stylist, added: “This is about real women looking and feeling fabulous in the clothes they’re wearing. There’s a real demand for sustainable, slow fashion and ‘preloved’ is one of the fastest growing sustainable fashion trends.”

In recognition of her work, the North East Ladies Day event organisers invited Maddie to showcase her latest collection at their popular spring lunch fundraiser last month.

But that is not all.

Maddie has recently dressed a customer for King Charles III’s first official garden party, which is taking place at Buckingham Palace in May, and styled regional fundraiser Emma Petrucci before her visit to 10 Downing Street to collect an award from the Prime Minister.

Maddie Sidebottom, owner of Wynyard Re:Loved, with Norton-based make-up artist and friend Amanda Bell.Maddie Sidebottom, owner of Wynyard Re:Loved, with Norton-based make-up artist and friend Amanda Bell.
Emma, who alongside her husband Sergio, has raised £750,000 for cardiac-related causes, said: “It was such a special occasion and Maddie completely understood the look I was after. My ‘Re:loved’ outfit looked and felt great.”

Maddie said: “I get so much satisfaction from giving clients a good wardrobe detox, revamping past seasons’ pieces and injecting new life into preloved clothing with fresh accessories to make them current.”

Since the launch of her business, Maddie has seen a phenomenal growth in sales and has started to develop a loyal customer base.

She said: “They trust me to not just sell clothes, but style them in outfits that fit perfectly, suit their body shapes, and, most importantly, look sassy and fabulous.”

