Maddie Sidebottom, who is married to former England cricketer and Dancing on Ice star Ryan Sidebottom, runs Wynyard Re:Loved Boutique, where she styles clients in designer and high-street occasion wear, shoes and accessories from the comfort of her home in Wynyard.

The 43-year-old stylist said: “We’ve all been guilty of wearing something once, buying into fast fashion and having clothes in our wardrobes with the tags still on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Why should beautiful outfits sit in a wardrobe, in the dark, when they can be re-loved by someone else?"

Stylist and entrepreneur Maddie Sidebottom.

Maddie, who has 15 years of experience as a fashion and set stylist, added: “This is about real women looking and feeling fabulous in the clothes they’re wearing. There’s a real demand for sustainable, slow fashion and ‘preloved’ is one of the fastest growing sustainable fashion trends.”

In recognition of her work, the North East Ladies Day event organisers invited Maddie to showcase her latest collection at their popular spring lunch fundraiser last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that is not all.

Maddie has recently dressed a customer for King Charles III’s first official garden party, which is taking place at Buckingham Palace in May, and styled regional fundraiser Emma Petrucci before her visit to 10 Downing Street to collect an award from the Prime Minister.

Maddie Sidebottom, owner of Wynyard Re:Loved, with Norton-based make-up artist and friend Amanda Bell.

Emma, who alongside her husband Sergio, has raised £750,000 for cardiac-related causes, said: “It was such a special occasion and Maddie completely understood the look I was after. My ‘Re:loved’ outfit looked and felt great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddie said: “I get so much satisfaction from giving clients a good wardrobe detox, revamping past seasons’ pieces and injecting new life into preloved clothing with fresh accessories to make them current.”

Since the launch of her business, Maddie has seen a phenomenal growth in sales and has started to develop a loyal customer base.