Will Hartlepool feel the full force of Storm Bert on November 23?

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 08:35 GMT
Storm Bert is swiftly making its presence felt across the United Kingdom over the weekend.

Striking first in Northern Ireland, it is heading east across British mainland on Saturday, November 23, with wintry showers predicted alongside 60-70 miles per hour winds.

Jason Kelly, a Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Storm Bert starts to arrive overnight on Friday and into Saturday, initially over Northern Ireland.

"As we go through the first part of Saturday morning, it will start to show its hand across Scotland, north Wales and northern England, with the potential for some heavy snowfall, especially over higher ground.

Storm Babet in full force at Hartlepool's Heugh Breakwater during October 2023. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSONStorm Babet in full force at Hartlepool's Heugh Breakwater during October 2023. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON
Storm Babet in full force at Hartlepool's Heugh Breakwater during October 2023. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON

"Warnings are in place, including an amber warning for snow and ice for parts of Scotland.”

Will, however, the storm will have any puff by the time it reaches Hartlepool?

Early morning sleet and snowfall is quickly expected to turn into rain as temperatures gradually rise to daytime heights of 10 degrees Celsius.

With the rain expected to continue until 3pm, localised flooding is possible.

Wind speeds are also expected to peak at around 53 miles per hour at 10am before gradually subsiding as the day continues.

More rain is promised in Hartlepool early on Sunday, November 24, until conditions begin to dry from 9am and temperatures rise to 13 degrees Celsius with wind speeds reaching a maximum of 43 miles per hour at around 10am before easing.

