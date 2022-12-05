Will it snow in Hartlepool this week? This is what experts at the Met Office have to say

Weather forecasters are already predicting a smattering of the white stuff in northern Scotland.

There are also fears this could move south to the North-East of England by Wednesday.

But will it get as far as Hartlepool and the surrounding area?

Snow in Ward Jackson Park, in Hartlepool in 2019.

According to the Met Office, the answer at this moment in time is no.

Temperatures will, however, continue to dip as the week progresses with frost likely on Thursday and Friday with early morning and night-time lows of -2 degrees Celsius.

Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures as high as 8 degrees Celsius.

This is due to drop to 6 degrees on Tuesday with showers during both days.

Wednesday is likely to be dry with highs of 4 degrees Celsius with daytime temperatures dropping as low as 2 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

