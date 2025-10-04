Win free family ticket to see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are heading to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre this Christmas in one of the most spectacular pantomimes the town has ever seen – and you could win a family ticket.

Running from Wednesday, December 10, to Saturday, December 27, this magical panto is packed with dazzling costumes, breath-taking scenery and laugh-out-loud comedy to delight audiences of all ages.

It’s produced by the acclaimed AJ Theatrical Productions, which has brought the magic of pantomime to the Town Hall Theatre for the past six years, including last year’s Aladdin and the Hartlepool Monkey.

The cast features Hartlepool favourites including Katelyn Edwards as Snow White, Anthony Turner as the wicked Queen Botoxia, the hilarious Gary Martin Davis as Nurse Nelly, Hartlepool’s very own Ruff Diamond with their high-energy routines and brilliant comedy impressionist Danny Posthill appearing through the Magic Mirror.

With the introduction this year of off-peak pricing to make it even easier for families to enjoy the magic of pantomime together, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the most affordable professional pantomime in the area.

Thanks to Hartlepool Borough Council and AJ Theatrical Productions, we have one family ticket – for two adults and two children or one adult and three children - to give away for any off-peak show this December.

Just answer this one easy question: What fruit did the Evil Queen give Snow White to try and trick her?

Send your answer by email to [email protected] and entitle your email ‘Snow White competition’. Include your full name, address and contact phone number.

Our thanks to Hartlepool Borough Council, AJ Theatre Productions and Creative Hartlepool for their co-operation with this competition.

Normal Hartlepool Mail competition rules apply – including that the tickets cannot be sold or exchanged for their monetary value – and the winner will be contacted by the paper in good time to discuss how they will be able to obtain their tickets.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 15.

Tickets and details of which shows are classed as off peak can are available online at www.creativehartlepool.com or by calling (01429) 890000 or in person at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre Box Office (open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm).