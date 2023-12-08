News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Win tickets to see Peter Pan and the Lost Boys at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

Pantomime season returns to Hartlepool this weekend when Peter Pan and the Lost Boys arrive in town.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The show is set for a swashbuckling 27 performances at the Town Hall Theatre from Sunday, December 10, to Thursday, December 28.

Produced by AJ Theatrical Productions, it features town comedian Danny Posthill and street dancers Ruff Diamond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Courtesy of Hartlepool Borough Council, we have a fabulous family ticket – for two adults and two children – to give away for the performance on Monday, December 11, at 6pm.

Most Popular
The cast of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys promote the new Hartlepool pantomime during a visit to the town's HMS Trincomalee.The cast of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys promote the new Hartlepool pantomime during a visit to the town's HMS Trincomalee.
The cast of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys promote the new Hartlepool pantomime during a visit to the town's HMS Trincomalee.

All you have to do is email the name of Peter Pan’s dastardly enemy to [email protected] by Friday, December 8, at 5pm.

Naming your email “Peter Pan contest”, include your full name, address and phone number so that we can inform the lucky winner on Saturday morning.

Normal Mail competition rules apply, including that the tickets cannot be exchanged for money or for another performance.

To buy seats, go to www.creativehartlepool.co.uk or ring the box office on (01429) 890000.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolDanny PosthillHartlepool Borough Council