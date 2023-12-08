Win tickets to see Peter Pan and the Lost Boys at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre
The show is set for a swashbuckling 27 performances at the Town Hall Theatre from Sunday, December 10, to Thursday, December 28.
Produced by AJ Theatrical Productions, it features town comedian Danny Posthill and street dancers Ruff Diamond.
Courtesy of Hartlepool Borough Council, we have a fabulous family ticket – for two adults and two children – to give away for the performance on Monday, December 11, at 6pm.
All you have to do is email the name of Peter Pan’s dastardly enemy to [email protected] by Friday, December 8, at 5pm.
Naming your email “Peter Pan contest”, include your full name, address and phone number so that we can inform the lucky winner on Saturday morning.
Normal Mail competition rules apply, including that the tickets cannot be exchanged for money or for another performance.
To buy seats, go to www.creativehartlepool.co.uk or ring the box office on (01429) 890000.