The Sensational 60s Experience Show visits The Forum Theatre, in Billingham, on Saturday, March 18, at 7.30pm.

The performers include Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, whose hits included The Legend of Xanadu, The Trems, who include former members of The Tremeloes, and former Manfred Mann frontman Mike D’Abo.

The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and Vanity Fare complete the line up.

The Trems are among the 1960s singing stars appearing at Billingham Forum next month.

Courtesy of Stageright Promotions, we have two pairs of tickets to give away for the show.

Simply email your full name, address and contact phone number to [email protected] by Tuesday, February 21, using the subject header “Forum tickets competition”.

Usual Mail competition rules apply and we will contact the winners in good time.