Win tickets to see The Sensational 60s Experience Show at Billingham's Forum Theatre

Mail readers can win free tickets to see a host of 1960s music legends perform nearby next month.

By Gavin Ledwith
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 1:42pm

The Sensational 60s Experience Show visits The Forum Theatre, in Billingham, on Saturday, March 18, at 7.30pm.

The performers include Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, whose hits included The Legend of Xanadu, The Trems, who include former members of The Tremeloes, and former Manfred Mann frontman Mike D’Abo.

The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and Vanity Fare complete the line up.

The Trems are among the 1960s singing stars appearing at Billingham Forum next month.
Courtesy of Stageright Promotions, we have two pairs of tickets to give away for the show.

Simply email your full name, address and contact phone number to [email protected] by Tuesday, February 21, using the subject header “Forum tickets competition”.

Usual Mail competition rules apply and we will contact the winners in good time.

Meanwhile, tickets for the show costing £29.50p are available from the box office on (01642) 552663 or online at www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

