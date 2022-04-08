Win tickets to see Total Eighties at Billingham Forum

Ready to Footloose it back to the sounds of the 1980s?

By Newsroom
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:45 am

The Mail has teamed up with Total Productions to offer a pair of tickets for Total Eighties at Billingham Forum on Friday, April 22, at 7.30pm.

A seven-piece band will perform hits by the likes of Wham!, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, A-Ha and Cyndi Lauper.

Total Productions says: “This is a theatre show unlike any other, it's a party atmosphere it will evoke memories you'd forgotten.”

Total Eighties pays homage to the decade's music at Billingham Forum on Friday, April 22, at 7.30pm.

To be in with a chance to win the tickets, answer this simpe question.

Fill in the missing word from this 1980s classic: Living in ............ Dreams

Titling your email Total Eighties competition, email your answer with your name, address and daytime phone number to [email protected] by Thursday, April 14.

There is no cash alternative, usual Mail competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

To buy show tickets, which cost £19.50p, contact the box office on (01642) 552663 or go to www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/.

