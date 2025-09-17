Woman charged with murder of eight-year-old child at house in Billingham named as Louise Cameron
Louise Cameron, 40, made her first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 17, after being charged with the murder of the child in Marsh House Avenue, Billingham.
Officers were called to the address on the morning of Monday, September 15, after receiving a report from the North East Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a private address in the Marsh House Avenue area of Billingham shortly after 10am on Monday, 15 September.
"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and a duty officer to the scene."
Cameron, of Marsh House Avenue, did not say anything as she stood before the bench in a grey prison-issued t-shirt.
She has been remanded in custody until her first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, September 19.
The identity of the child has yet to be publicly disclosed.