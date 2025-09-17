A woman charged with the murder of an eight-year-old in Billingham has appeared in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Cameron, 40, made her first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 17, after being charged with the murder of the child in Marsh House Avenue, Billingham.

Officers were called to the address on the morning of Monday, September 15, after receiving a report from the North East Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a private address in the Marsh House Avenue area of Billingham shortly after 10am on Monday, 15 September.

A woman charged with the murder of an eight-year-old in Billingham earlier this week has been named by the court.

"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and a duty officer to the scene."

Cameron, of Marsh House Avenue, did not say anything as she stood before the bench in a grey prison-issued t-shirt.

She has been remanded in custody until her first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, September 19.

The identity of the child has yet to be publicly disclosed.