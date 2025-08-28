Woman taken to hospital following vehicle collision in Hartlepool's Balmoral Road

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:05 BST
A woman was taken to hospital after a collision between two vehicles in Hartlepool.

She was transported by ambulance to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees following the incident in the Owton Manor area of town.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday: “Shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, 27 August, police were called to Balmoral Road following reports of a collision involving a blue vehicle and a white van.

"There were no serious injuries but a woman was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution."

The North East Ambulance Service stated: “We dispatched one ambulance crew and one patient was taken to University Hospital of North Tees."

The police added: “Anyone who has information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 163958.”

