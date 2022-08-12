Woman to run 60-mile ultramarathon in memory of mum who died of cancer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Barker, 33-year-old Sarah Barker will take on the tough challenge on August 20 to mark what would have been her mum’s 60th birthday.

The primary school teacher from Easington will run laps around Castle Eden Dene to complete the miles, with two members of the Peterlee Ladies Running Club, Tracey Anderson and Colin Hancock, head of the club.

Sarah joined the running club in September 2016, just two months after her mum suggested she run the Manchester Marathon to thank Alice House

Peterlee Ladies Running Club at a High Terrain Running event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospice for their support during the time she spent there.

Her latest challenge will also raise cash for the hospice in Hartlepool.

Sarah said: “I wasn’t sure if it was the prescription drugs which were speaking as I couldn’t run a mile. I had never shown an interest in running and definitely

wasn’t built for running.

Sarah Barker (back left) pictured with her mum Elizabeth Dobell (front).

"In truth, I believe there was more than a request in her suggestion. She knew I would need a mechanism to cope with grief, something which would have a

positive impact on my mental health.”

Elizabeth Dobell died from cancer in 2016 aged 54 and was a patient at Alice House Hospice intermittently for five to six months.

Sarah raised £8,500 for Alice House Hospice in 2017 when she ran the Manchester Marathon and hopes to raise more this August.

They will be joined throughout the day by at least 30 other members who will be running from their club in Peterlee Pavilion to join in with some of the eight

planned routes.

Sarah is also raising money for The Solan Connor Fawcett Charity Trust which is based in Spennymoor, County Durham.

This charity supports people with cancer diagnoses and their grieving families, offering counselling services, complimentary therapies and

beauty and wig services.

Community fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, Janice Forbes, said: “We all wish Sarah and her team the best of luck with this mammoth challenge.

"This is a lovely gesture in Elizabeth’s memory.”

Sarah has already raised £650 by 30 different donors for both charities.