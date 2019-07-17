Woman treated for smoke inhalation after house fire
A woman suffered from the effects of smoke after a house fire.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 07:47
A crew from Peterlee fire station was called to Margaret Terrace in Trimdon Colliery at 9.30am last night, Tuesday, July 16.
A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “There was an elderly lady who was out of the property before we got there, suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire had started in the living room and spread through the whole house. It is severely damaged.”