Work officially begins on building Hartlepool's multi-million-pound Highlight leisure centre
The Highlight will replace the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre and is expected to open towards the end of 2025.
Preparatory site works have commenced ahead of the start of groundworks, which will include the construction of the new building’s foundations, in January.
Work follows the appointment of Wates Construction, a leader in the sport and leisure sector nationally, as main contractor.
In turn, Wates has appointed a number of local sub-contractors and they are utilising a local supply chain where possible to ensure the borough and wider North-East area benefit.
The £34.5m Hartlepool Borough Council project has been supported financially by Tees Valley Combined Authority and Sport England.
Councillor Mike Young, the leader of the council, said: “It is so exciting to be in the position where we have now started work on Highlight, the biggest single investment to be made in Hartlepool for decades.
"It further demonstrates how we are delivering on our ambitious regeneration plans for the borough.
“A lot of hard work has been required over a lengthy period of time to reach this point.
"But the council has never wavered in its determination to proceed with this scheme and make it happen.!
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, said: “We want to ensure Hartlepool is a fantastic place to live, work and invest and are working hard to support key projects such as Highlight, the transformation of
Hartlepool railway station and plans to improve the town centre.”
Facilities will include three pools, a gym, fitness, dance and activity studios, soft play and children’s party space and dedicated NHS consultation suites.