A £600,000 project to tackle issues with damp at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapels is set to start next week (September 4).

The works will first make the building watertight by repairing the capping stones, repointing the brickwork and replacing the guttering.

Then, from mid-December, each chapel be replastered and repainted, the wooden floors revarnished and the carpeting replaced.

Restoration work of Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapels is set to begin soon.

The restoration work is funded by Hartlepool Borough Council and will take nine months to complete.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “The two chapels date from just after the turn of the last century and unfortunately damp has become an increasing problem.

“We are very pleased to start this major restoration, which will make the chapels watertight and improve their internal appearance, following our £250,000 upgrade of the cremators last year.

“The work is being arranged so as to avoid any disturbance during services, but we would nevertheless like to thank people in advance for their understanding while it is being carried out.”

The work will only be carried out during the first half of the week and at weekends – during which time the chapels will be closed.

They will be open for services during the latter half of the week, with extended hours of 9am to 5pm.