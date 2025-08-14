World champion dancer celebrates A-Level success at Hartlepool's English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College

By Chris Barron
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:22 BST
A world champion dancer was among those collecting their A-Level results today.

Caitlyn Hall, who brought home gold for England at the Dance World Cup in 2021, was dancing for joy after achieving top grades in her exams at The English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Hartlepool.

Caitlyn competed in the international contest with her team from Amy Richardson Studios while in Year 8 and, despite working hard to win gold for England, says she would rather train for another World Cup than sit A-levels again.

“The A-Levels were definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she admitted.

Caitlyn Hall celebrates her A-Level results at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

“I feel very relieved about my results. It was stressful, but all the hard work has paid off, and now I’m excited for a new adventure at university.”

Caitlyn credits the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust school with fostering her interest in the subject and helping her secure the results she needed, earning an A* in psychology, and As in chemistry and biology.

She now plans to go on to study psychology at Newcastle University.

“I’ve always been interested in psychology. But when I did it at A-Level it quickly became my favourite subject,” she said.

“I want to work with children and do educational psychology because we all spend a huge part of our lives at school and, if I can make it a bit easier for someone, I think that would be worthwhile.

“I want to say thank you to my mam and dad, and to Bev Scaife, the head of careers at English Martyrs, who was really supportive and helpful. All my teachers were, to be honest.”

