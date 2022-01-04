Images from just some of the stories to make the news in Hartlepool in October 2021. Read on below to find out more.

World champions, birthday brews and jobs joy - What made Hartlepool news in October 2021

Current and perhaps even future world champions were making the news in Hartlepool in October 2021

By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 2:57 pm

In our latest in our photo series looking back at what was making the news over the last 12 months, we also revisit a fishy tale on the Headland and toast a pub’s birthday brew.

1. Birthday brew

David Mountney, landlord of the Blacksmiths Arms, in Stranton, Hartlepool, pulls a pint of The Blacksmiths' Bicentennial Brew to mark the pub's 200th anniversary.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Moving star

Hartlepool woman Charlotte Dickinson, 24, was one of the nine pro dancers looking for love in new BBC Three reality show I Like The Way U Move.

Photo: UGC

3. Hair we go

Joanne Fox, 37, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool, was crowned overall winner in the Salon International HJ’s Extension Competition.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Fishy tale

Artist Lewis Hobson created this stunning mural of a Victorian fishwife at The Fishermans Arms, in Southgate, on Hartlepool's Headland.

Photo: Stu Norton

