World champions, birthday brews and jobs joy - What made Hartlepool news in October 2021

In our latest in our photo series looking back at what was making the news over the last 12 months, we also revisit a fishy tale on the Headland and toast a pub’s birthday brew.
1. Birthday brew
David Mountney, landlord of the Blacksmiths Arms, in Stranton, Hartlepool, pulls a pint of The Blacksmiths' Bicentennial Brew to mark the pub's 200th anniversary.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Moving star
Hartlepool woman Charlotte Dickinson, 24, was one of the nine pro dancers looking for love in new BBC Three reality show I Like The Way U Move.
Photo: UGC
3. Hair we go
Joanne Fox, 37, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool, was crowned overall winner in the Salon International HJ’s Extension Competition.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Fishy tale
Artist Lewis Hobson created this stunning mural of a Victorian fishwife at The Fishermans Arms, in Southgate, on Hartlepool's Headland.
Photo: Stu Norton