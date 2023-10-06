Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attraction has received a Gold Award at Visit England’s latest Visitor Attraction Accolades.

The awards recognise all aspects of the visitor experience, with the gold award given to top scoring attractions.

Other categories include hidden gem, best told story, quality food and drink, and welcome.

The accolades were awarded based on scores attractions obtained following their annual VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

Visit England Director Andrew Stokes said: “These accolades are a testament to the outstanding experiences and customer service that attractions in England give visitors.

"They also recognise different aspects of the visitor experience with attractions who really go the extra mile, whether it’s offering exceptional food and drink or magical storytelling.”