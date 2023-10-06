News you can trust since 1877
Wynyard Hall’s gardens win Visit England Gold Award

The Gardens at Wynyard Hall have won a prestigious accolade.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
The attraction has received a Gold Award at Visit England’s latest Visitor Attraction Accolades.

The awards recognise all aspects of the visitor experience, with the gold award given to top scoring attractions.

Other categories include hidden gem, best told story, quality food and drink, and welcome.

The Gardens at Wynyard Hall's have been recognised with a Visit England Gold Award.
The accolades were awarded based on scores attractions obtained following their annual VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

Visit England Director Andrew Stokes said: “These accolades are a testament to the outstanding experiences and customer service that attractions in England give visitors.

"They also recognise different aspects of the visitor experience with attractions who really go the extra mile, whether it’s offering exceptional food and drink or magical storytelling.”

The Gardens at Wynyard Hall are one of eight attractions across the North East to receive a Visit England accolade. In total, 91 attractions in England achieved the award.

