Yellow weather warning issued for Hartlepool ahead of New Year 2025

A yellow warning has been issued for Hartlepool ahead of the New Year.

Experts at the Met Office say strong westerly winds will hit the town on Tuesday, December 31, with gusts peaking at speeds of 50 miles per hour at around 1pm.

Revellers heading out to enjoy New Year’s Eve later, however, should not get too complacent as speeds are likely to remain at around the 40-45 miles per hour mark for most of the evening.

Traffic and travel may also be disrupted as a result.

At least the rain forecast for daylight hours is expected to disappear for the day from 3pm.

As for New Year’s Day itself, winds may briefly reach the 40 miles per hour mark around 3pm during what is predicted to be a dry day.

Yet it will be a colder start to 2025 with temperatures expected to dip from 11 degrees Celsius on December 31 to 6 degrees Celsius by January 1.

Temperatures for the remainder of the week are likely to drop to as low as 2 degrees Celsius although conditions will remain dry until remain appears on the afternoon of Sunday, January 5.