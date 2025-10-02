Yellow weather warning issued for Hartlepool as Storm Amy prepares to batter UK

A yellow weather warning for wind and rain has been issued by the Met Office as the season’s first storm prepares to batter the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning covering Hartlepool and the rest of the North East is in place from 3pm on Friday, October 3, until 11.59pm on Saturday, October 4.

This comes as Storm Amy is expected to bring a “spell of strong winds to many parts of northern Britain”, with gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These strong winds will be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, which are likely to start from around 7pm on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Hartlepool from 3pm on Friday, October 3, until 11.59pm on Saturday, October 4.

Rain is expected to continue for most of the night until around 6am when it is set to clear and brighten up for the rest of the day.

The Met Office has also put out a warning to high-sided vehicles driving this weekend saying: “The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes.”