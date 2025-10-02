Yellow weather warning issued for Hartlepool as Storm Amy prepares to batter UK
The warning covering Hartlepool and the rest of the North East is in place from 3pm on Friday, October 3, until 11.59pm on Saturday, October 4.
This comes as Storm Amy is expected to bring a “spell of strong winds to many parts of northern Britain”, with gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour likely.
These strong winds will be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, which are likely to start from around 7pm on Friday.
Rain is expected to continue for most of the night until around 6am when it is set to clear and brighten up for the rest of the day.
The Met Office has also put out a warning to high-sided vehicles driving this weekend saying: “The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes.”