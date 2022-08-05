Yoga instructor swaps swaps studio for sand with special sessions on Hartlepool beach

Cristina, 47, originally turned to yoga as a coping mechanism for her anxiety, depression, PTSD and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Using her own experiences, she helps people who are struggling with mental health issues by providing an alternative to medicinal treatments.

Cristina was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in 2015, a debilitating illness caused by years of stress and anxiety.

Cristina Moreira, instructor at Casa Yoga, practicing yoga by the sea, in Hartlepool.

The mother of three said: "There is obviously a place for medication but it shouldn’t be the first point of call because most people are just struggling with life.”

"Yoga is really good at teaching you to just let feelings come and go,” Cristina said, “and to start really appreciating what you’ve got instead of what you’ve not got.”

Cristina used to own a beauty salon in Sedgefield but after the birth of her three children, became a stay-at-home mum.

In 2019, Cristina took her business to the beach after finding a connection to nature through cold water swimming.

Cristina Moreira delivering a yoga class on the beach at Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

She said: "Not only are you getting the benefit of yoga, but you’re also getting the benefits of actually being outside and just appreciating nature.

"Listening to the waves; getting that feeling that you’re a part of something bigger.”

Cristina hopes to continue her beach classes throughout the year, changing her approach as the weather gets cooler and more high intensity but low impact

classes are needed.

Cristina Moreira practicing yoga at Steetley Pier, the Headland, Hartlepool.

Yoga on the beach takes place every Thursday from 7am-8am and Fridays from 7pm-8pm. Attendees should meet at the steps opposite the Norton Hotel.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age, gender or ability.

Cristina operates on a pay what you can basis, making her classes accessible to all.

She has completed various courses including The British Wheel of Yoga Foundation Course, The Pilamaya 220 hour Teacher Training Course and the Minded

Institute 550 hour Yoga Therapy Course.

Originally from Sedgefield, Cristina hopes to move to Seaton Carew in the near future and open her own yoga studio.