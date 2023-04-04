Still haven’t seen anyone you recognise? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Here is our SIXTH batch of retro photos from our archive of competitors in our 2004 Bonny Babies contest.

Hartlepool’s youngsters competed up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

1 . Sophie Edmundson Aged nine months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

2 . Harvey Bowit Aged three months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

3 . Georgia Vasey Aged one year. Photo: SH Photo Sales

4 . Kate Bulmer Aged 11 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales