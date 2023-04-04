News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise any of these bonny babies?

You asked, we delivered: 49 MORE Bonny Babies from the Hartlepool Mail archives

Still haven’t seen anyone you recognise? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Here is our SIXTH batch of retro photos from our archive of competitors in our 2004 Bonny Babies contest.

Hartlepool’s youngsters competed up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

Aged nine months.

1. Sophie Edmundson

Aged nine months. Photo: SH

Aged three months.

2. Harvey Bowit

Aged three months. Photo: SH

Aged one year.

3. Georgia Vasey

Aged one year. Photo: SH

Aged 11 months.

4. Kate Bulmer

Aged 11 months. Photo: SH

