'You were a good lad' - tributes continue for Hartlepool dad after quad bike death

Shaun Marcus Lee Balmer, aged 23, from Hartlepool, died after he was travelling on his quad bike in the town’s Raby Road at about 3.10pm on Tuesday, January 4.

Cleveland Police say he was travelling towards the junction with Chatham Road at the time of what they have described as “the collision”.

They also revealed on Wednesday that a driver of an Audi car has been arrested and is “assisting police with their inquiries” in connection with alleged driving offences.

Shaun Balmer died following a road traffic incident in Hartlepool on January 4. Photo: Cleveland Police.

More flowers have been left at the scene of the incident, near the Premier Store and the junction with Grainger Street, with accompanying cards describing Mr Balmer as “a good lad” who “always thought of others”.

Tributes and sympathy have continued to be post as well on social media.

Barbara Bates wrote via Facebook: “RIP Shaun. You are truly missed. Cant believe you have had to leave us all so soon.

"Life’s not going to be same without you in it.”

Flowers and messages left at the scene of the collision. Picture by FRANK REID

She added: “You will never be forgotten. We can all promise you that.”

An inquest into Mr Balmer’s death is expected to open soon at Teesside Coroners’ Court and police have also asked for potential witnesses to contact them.

The force said earlier this week: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage which may assist to contact Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, reference 002052.”

