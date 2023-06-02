News you can trust since 1877
Young boy seen walking alone in the Hart Lane area of Hartlepool has been found

Police have confirmed a young boy seen walking alone in the Hart Lane area has been located.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:14 BST

A police search was underway after reports that the youngster, aged around three or four-years-old, was seen walking on his own on in the Hart Lane area near to Briar Hill Gardens at around 7.40am on Friday (June 2).

Officers have now confirmed he has been found safe and well.

In a statement just before 11am on Friday (June 2), Cleveland Police said: “Officers have located the boy we circulated earlier walking in Hartlepool safe and well.

Police are urgently appealing for information after a young boy was seen walking on his own in the Hart Lane area of Hartlepool.Police are urgently appealing for information after a young boy was seen walking on his own in the Hart Lane area of Hartlepool.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”

