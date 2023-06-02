Young boy seen walking alone in the Hart Lane area of Hartlepool has been found
Police have confirmed a young boy seen walking alone in the Hart Lane area has been located.
A police search was underway after reports that the youngster, aged around three or four-years-old, was seen walking on his own on in the Hart Lane area near to Briar Hill Gardens at around 7.40am on Friday (June 2).
Officers have now confirmed he has been found safe and well.
In a statement just before 11am on Friday (June 2), Cleveland Police said: “Officers have located the boy we circulated earlier walking in Hartlepool safe and well.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”