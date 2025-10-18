A young Hartlepool athlete whose hopes of a professional rugby career were dashed in a freak injury has found success on the junior strongman stage.

Jaydn I’Anson was left temporarily paralysed and bed bound after suffering spine and nerve damage in a bad tackle while playing for West Hartlepool Rugby Club in 2018.

Having struggled with depression and anxiety from a young age, he was heartbroken at being told he could not play rugby or any contact sport again.

But he found relief and hope after joining Hartlepool’s new strongman gym Olympus where his potential for the sport soon showed.

Jaydn I'Anson with some of his trophies and medals.

Jaydn, 22, said: “I wanted to go professional in rugby and had worked so hard. For one bad tackle to end it was a massive disappointment.

“I was told by the doctors I would struggle to walk. I joined the gym to build the strength back up in my back.

"After a month the lad running it said I should sign up for strongman competitions.

Sixth months later I competed in my first one and came ninth out of 15 men at the age of 16 being the youngest by about 10 years.

Strongman competitor Jaydn I'Anson training in the gym.

"From then on I’ve carried on training and competing.”

He has entered a host of events and enjoyed many wins and top three finishes.

Strongman events see competitors lift and move a variety of huge weights and heavy objects such as lifting and rolling cars, yokes (heavy frames), and Atlas stones.

Earlier this month, Jaydn landed a top ten finish at the World’s Strongest Man in Paisley, Scotland, where he came 8th in the Under 23 category.

He took part events included a 130kg log press (lifting it above his head) and 330kg deadlift (lifting from the floor to standing position) and achieved many personal bests.

Jaydn, who works as a landscaper, said: “After everything that’s happened in the last seven years, to come in the top ten of an international competition is a massive achievement for me.”

He paid tribute to his coach Danny Weatherill who has mentored him since he was 16.

"I don’t think I’d be where I am today without his knowledge and guidance,” said Jaydn, who is looking forward entering more events as an adult.