Young Hartlepool boxer preparing to leap 15,000 feet out of plane to help struggling families

Eighteen-year-old Jason Cumming is getting ready to do a skydive to help local families affected by the cost of living crisis.

He will leap 15,000 feet from an aeroplane on Saturday, July 16, in a daring feat to raise as much money as possible for the charity which provides a minimum of three days emergency food parcels and support to people in financial crisis.

Jason, who boxes with Hartlepool Elite Boxing Academy, in Usworth Road, has never done anything like it before.

He said: “I just thought it would be a good idea. I am a bit nervous.”

But explaining his motivation he added: “With the increase in gas and electricity prices the cost of living is affecting many local families who are struggling to get food.”

Jason, of King Oswy, who is due to turn professional next year, will perform a tandem jump at Shotton Colliery when he will be attached to an experienced skydiver.

He said every donation will help and is hoping to raise at least £500.

He has created an online fundraising page at website gofundme on which he says: “Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much the struggling families of Hartlepool during times of financial crisis.”

Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street, is part of the Trussell Trust nationwide network.

It says some parents are skipping meals so their children can eat.