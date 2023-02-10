Ten-year-old Isabelle McBean, who goes to Rossmere Academy, in Hartlepool, raised £1,500 for the Little Princess Trust in sponsorship after having more than a foot of hair cut off.

The 13 inches of hair will also support the children’s charity’s work by helping to make a wig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Little Princess Trust funds research into childhood cancers and supplies real hair wigs to children and young people with cancer up to the age of 24 for the duration of their treatment and hair loss.

Isabelle McBean after her charity hair trim.

Isabelle first came up with the idea one year ago and her mum, Michelle McBean, said: “She did amazing and we are all so so proud of her.”

Isabelle had her hair cut on World Cancer Day and was “surrounded by her very supportive family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Cancer Day takes place every year on February 4 to raise worldwide awareness, improve education and encourage personal, collective and government action in aid of cancer.

Michelle, who works as a nurse practitioner in Oxford Road, said: “We managed to have the full family round to celebrate.”

Isabelle McBean, 10, donates over 13 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Isabelle wanted to donate to the Little Princess Trust for a while but her family did not want her to rush into it too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle said: “We did not want to rush into it as she was only nine at the time.”

Now Isabelle is in her last year of primary school and after being adamant that this was the cause she wanted to support, she set out on her journey to raising as much money as possible.

Isabelle has always had long hair and Michelle said: “It was a big shock for us all and we were all quite emotional but she did great and is just getting used to her new locks.”

It costs £550 to give one young person a wig so with all the money Isabelle has raised so far, she was able to provide a wig for two young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad