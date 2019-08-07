Young Hartlepool Rainbows group members buzzing after beekeeper's visit
The youngest members of Girlguiding Hartlepool were buzzing when they learned all about bees.
The five and six-year-old Rainbows were visited by local beekeeper Ian Peacock from the Cleveland Beekeeper Association.
He took along a glass hive with thousands of bees for the girls to look at.
With the help of the Hartlepool Trefoil Guild, they learned about bees and why they are important.
They also made bees out of everyday household objects to take home, tasted locally produced honey, decorated a plant pot and planted a bee-friendly plant before ending with game pretending to be bees.Mr Peacock said: “The event was one which gave me a lot of fun. It is important to create a realisation in children about the importance of pollinators, especially honey bees, and the Rainbows and grown-ups approached the whole thing with enthusiasm.
“It made my role as a teacher easy because the little ones knew such a lot already. Hats off to organisers like Sarah Boagey who formulated a great approach to the whole series of activities, particularly the final game which reinforced the importance of honey bees. “Rainbow Meadow aged six said: "It was amazing! My bee is called twinkle because his wings are sparkly.
“I now like honey better than Nutella."Lily, also six said: "I had a really good day. I really enjoyed making my bee friend. I enjoyed looking at the bees in the hive. There were 2,000 bees in it!"And Olivia aged six added: "We made bee friends and saw some bees. I liked tasting the honey. My bee plant is at my grandma's house."Rainbow Coordinator Sarah Boagey said the girls had a wonderful time.
“They were fascinated with Mr Peacock’s hive he had brought for them to look at and all the facts he told them,” she said.
“It was nice for the younger members of Girlguiding to get together as a group and have fun while learning about the importance of bees and other insects.”If your child would like to join Girlguiding Hartlepool go to www.girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/register-your-daughter/