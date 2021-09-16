Younger people urged to get jabbed at Hartlepool walk-in Covid clinic

No appointment is needed to receive jabs in the car park next to T J Hughes, at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, September 18, from 10am-6pm.

The clinic which will be open to anyone aged 16 and over with first and second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available.

Those planning to attend for a second dose of a vaccine are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

The walk-in vaccine clinic will be hosted at Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Younger people in particular have been encouraged by Hartlepool Borough Council to get their jabs.

Craig Blundred, the authority’s director of public health, said: “It is very important to get both doses as full vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”

Official statistics released earlier this week showed another 61 coronavirus infections had been recorded across Hartlepool town in one day.

Separate figures indicated that the number of new cases over a seven-day rolling period to September 10 was 422.

For more information about the Covid vaccine and answers to some commonly asked questions, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered

