Four-year-old Jacob Oates managed to raise £250 for the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) by walking 24 miles throughout December of last year.

Jacob’s dad, Jake Oates, who volunteers at the Hartlepool RNLI Ferry Road station, said aftewards: “Jacob is a big fan of the RNLI and has visited the boathouse to see the boats and meet the crew on many occasions.

"He also loves watching the BBC television series Saving Lives at Sea.”

Jake Oates, volunteer at the Hartlepool RNLI, with his son Jacob Oates.

He continued: “We actually walked a total of 24 miles during December with Jacob so I must say thank you to everyone who sponsored him.

"Both myself and my partner Chloe are very proud of him.”