Holocaust Memorial Day will be held on January 27.

The programme has been organised by the town’s Stand Together Group – young people aged 13 to 16 – with support from Hartlepool Youth Services and aims to promote tolerance and the need to value difference and diversity.

The theme this year is Ordinary People, which has various interpretations including how the lives of ordinary individuals have been affected by genocide and how ordinary people can make a difference by standing up for others facing persecution and discrimination.

Throughout the day from 10am to 10pm the young people will be sharing their work on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hartlepoolyouthservices and on Youtube via the link bit.ly/STHpoolYT.

There will be information on hate crime, a look at a school and community portrait project commemorating ordinary people who have made a difference by taking a stand, two children’s stories celebrating difference created by the Stand Together group and the launch of an anti-bullying poster campaign developed by the group in partnership with Hartlepool College of Further Education.

At 4pm, people are being invited to join in a candle-lighting ceremony at home.

Stand Together Group member Axel Cooper said: “We hope people of all ages will join us on this very important day, to reflect and show solidarity.

“We will remember all the ordinary people who suffered and lost their lives in the Holocaust and subsequent genocides and the powerful lessons we must all learn from them.”