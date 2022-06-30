Your chance for a sneak preview of Ray Lonsdale's stunning new Hartlepool statue

It is due to be installed in the town’s Ward Jackson Park, where the original statue stood until its mystery theft, in September.

This weekend, however, people can enjoy a sneak preview of the lifesize creation when it goes on display at the Salvation Army Citadel, in Durham Street, on the Headland.

From left, Durham Light Infantry veterans Frank Peers and Brian Coward.

Hartlepool businessman Stephen Close, who started the appeal six years ago, is pleased with the finished statue and said: “I can’t wait to see it in its new home.”

He also praised Durham Light Infantry veterans Frank Peers and Brian Coward for their fundraising efforts.

Stephen said: “Not only have they been fundraising for more than five years, but have both contributed a significant amount of money towards the project in order to see it complete.”

The pair were among the first people to admire the completed statue after visiting Mr Lonsdale’s workshop further up the A19 and were left “suitably impressed”.

Appeal organiser Stephen Close with the completed Boer War Statue.

Aside from First World War tribute Tommy, the sculptor’s other creations include the Bonnie Pit Lad at Wheatley Hill and his Gan Canny Vaux brewery statue in Sunderland.

His Boer War statue consists of more than 2,500 small, cut, shaped and welded pieces of corten steel.

Whereas the original tribute was believed to have been stolen for scrap more than 50 years ago, Stephen said the steel being used for the replacement would have very little value.

The statue has been made designed after the fundraising appeal reached its £25,000 target at Christmas.

The campaign was boosted by numerous public donations from generous supporters.

Many aside from Frank and Brian also had links to the armed forces.

Another major source was a series of auctions of local memorabilia by Stephen on a Facebook Hartlepool history Facebook site.