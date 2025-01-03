Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new song inspired by missing Hartlepool girl Katrice Lee has been viewed more than 100,000 times online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer-songwriter Nadja Rogue, of Paderborn, Germany, where Katrice vanished aged just two on November 28 in 1981, released Song For Katrice on this year’s anniversary.

So far it has been viewed more than 112,000 times on YouTube helping to raise awareness of the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moving piano ballad includes powerful lyrics including “Forty-three summers have flown by, forty-three winters have passed, no letters but shadows cast by unspoken dreams”.

The song’s music label LAVA Jam states: “The release date for Song for ‘Katrice’ is no coincidence: 28th November 2024 marks both Katrice’s 45th birthday and the anniversary of her disappearance.

“This poignant piano ballad keeps Katrice's memory alive, blending heartfelt lyrics and emotional depth with modern sounds.”

One viewer said of the song: “The emotion in this track is palpable and raw.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another described it as a “perfect balance of music and storytelling”, while one said: “The heartfelt lyrics make this ballad unforgettable.”

Richard Lee at home in Hartlepool wearing a T-shirt displaying a photograph of his missing daughter Katrice. Picture by FRANK REID

Katrice’s father Richard Lee, from Hartlepool, said he was “blown away” when he heard the song adding: “I think it’s brilliant.”

Its video ends with an appeal for anyone with information about what happened to Katrice to contact the official Royal Military Police investigation on 0800 616888.

Richard recently returned with Katrice’s older sister Natasha to the former NAAFI supermarket in Germany where Katrice disappeared for a major new exhibition by photographer Stu McKenzie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It made headlines in Germany and in the UK, with Richard, 75, appearing on Good Morning Britain on ITV and BBC’s Breakfast programme.

Katrice Lee disappeared in Germany on her second birthday.

Katrice’s family maintain there is no evidence she came to any harm and believe she was raised unaware of her real identity.

Richard, who is pushing for an independent public inquiry into officials’ handling of the case, added: “The amount of people who have stopped me in Hartlepool and wished me well and are thinking about my case and telling me not to give up is outstanding.

“We live in hope.”

Song For Katrice is also available to download on iTunes and Spotify.