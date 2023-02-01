Person found dead on railway tracks near Seaton Carew
A person has died after being found on the railway tracks near Seaton Carew train station.
Emergency services including British Transport Police, North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) were called to Seaton Carew train station just after 9pm on Tuesday, January 31, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
British Transport Police have confirmed that a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Seaton Snook at 9.10pm yesterday (31 January) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
NEAS dispatched three ambulance crews to the incident and received support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), who attended the incident by road.