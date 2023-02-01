British Transport Police have confirmed that a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Seaton Snook at 9.10pm yesterday (31 January) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Emergency services responded to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”