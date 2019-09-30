Pictures show 4x4 stuck on the beach as emergency services called to rescue
Emergency services were called to a beach at Blackhall Colliery where a car had become stuck in the sand.
Emergency services were initially told there were potentially casualties stuck inside the vehicle – which had become stuck at around 4.30pm on Sunday, September 29.
On arrival, coastguard teams from Hartlepool and Seaham, found no occupants were inside the 4x4.
A spokesman for Hartlepool Coasguard said: “We left the vehicle to be recovered by the police at the next low tide.”