Picturesque gardens set to be opened for annual Snowdrop Walk

A spectacular vision signalling that spring on the way will be opened up to the public next month.

For one afternoon only, a private wood owned by the Hospital of God in Greatham will welcome visitors for the village’s annual Snowdrop Afternoon.

Snowdrop walk in the woods at Greatham's Hospital of God.

A carpet of the white flowers will be on show as walkers follow a specially laid out trail through the wood.

Some of the myths, legends and amazing facts about the delicate flowers will be told to visitors.

One fact is how the snowdrop is a source of the drug Galantamine which is useful in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other memory impairments.

The ancient Hospital of God charity, founded in 1273, specialises in the care of the elderly including those with dementia.

The snowdrop event is organised and run by volunteers from the local community and raises vital funds for the Greatham In Bloom initiative.

Brian Walker, chair of the Greatham In Bloom committee, said: “This is our big fundraiser and this wonderful natural floral display funds the colourful flowers that grace the village streets in the summer.”

The Hospital of God’s charming Georgian chapel will also be open on the day where occasional talks will shine a light on the history of the charity which continues its care and support for the elderly and vulnerable in the North East.

It is also hoped the parish church, which dates back to the 12th century, will also be open.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 25, from 1pm to 4.30pm. Entrance tickets and refreshments will be on sale in Greatham Community Centre, on Front Street, opposite the gates to the hospital.

Entry is just £2 for adults and accompanied children £1. Sensible shoes are advised due to uneven paths which are regrettably unsuitable for wheelchairs.

Free parking is available in the village.