Plans for 81 homes as Thirteen Group seeks Hartlepool Borough Council approval for over-55s bungalows development
More than 80 new bungalows could be built in a new development in Hartlepool.
Local housing provider the Thirteen Group has made a planning application to Hartlepool Borough Council for 81 bungalows on part of the former Brierton school site on Brierton Lane.
It comes after the council’s finance and policy committee last month approved the sale of 7.87 acres of land on the western part of the site that was deemed surplus to requirements.
Planning consultants Lichfields acting on behalf of Thirteen say all of the bungalows will be affordable and will be aimed at people aged over 55 and those with care needs.
A planning statement in support of the application states: “A mix of 2-bed and 3-bed bungalows are proposed to create an accessible residential area that is specifically aimed at providing homes for the over-55s and those with medical care needs.
“This will be a sustainable development, providing affordable dwellings on brownfield land within the existing residential context of Hartlepool.
“The layout has been designed to create a varied and interesting streetscape which has its own character.
“The proposed development will include high quality green space to be accessed by residents and provide ample amenity space in the form of secure gardens for each dwelling.
“An area of open space will also be provided to the south of the site facing onto Brierton Lane, providing an attractive entrance to the development.”
The consultants say there is an identified need for bungalows within most wards in Hartlepool.
Thirteen changed the designs in response to comments made during public consultation including altering the house types, boundary treatments and overall layout.
The planning statement added: “The results of the initial consultation found that there was strong support for new housing in Hartlepool and that the majority of respondents considered the location of the development to be suitable and sustainable.
“The proposals will meet a recognised housing need in the local area and would also diversify the provision for older people in the Borough.”
It also says the development would be close to local shops on Catcote Road and Wynyard Road including a pharmacy, and access to public transport.