Plans for dog grooming salon at Hartlepool Marina after new bar proposals passed

Plans have been submitted for a new dog grooming salon in a bid to continue development around the Hartlepool Marina area.

Proposals have been submitted to open a dog grooming salon and canine hydrotherapy pool at the former Peppers Bar and Grill on Navigation Point in Hartlepool.

The site would be called ‘Pedigree Cuts’ and be open 9am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and would bring in four full-time and two part-time jobs.

The plans for unit 34 on Navigation Point were submitted by Adam Barkley and would feature a hydrotherapy pool towards the back of the salon to offer health benefits for dogs.

It comes as plans were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planning bosses to open a pub in the same area by the Marina at the former Veer Restaurant.

The plans were submitted at the end of last year by John Maynard and also looked to have space for outdoor seating.

He said he submitted the change of use proposal for unit 29 on Navigation Point as the area already had a number of restaurants and he wanted to offer something different.

A planning statement said: “I am applying for a change of use from restaurant to public house as I feel that there are an abundance of existing eateries providing food and alcohol on Navigation Point.”

The new pub will be open until 11.30pm and would create two new jobs at the site.

The outdoor canopy seating at the pub will use temporary furniture for eight people and will be open from 9am until 8pm or sunset, whichever comes sooner.

A report from council senior planning officer Leigh Dalby said: “It is considered the proposal will not have any significant adverse impact on the character and visual appearance of Navigation Point and the Marina as a whole.

“With regard to the above planning considerations and the relevant policies of the Hartlepool Local Plan 2018, the proposal is considered to be acceptable.”

The unit will use the existing parking already at the site, as would the dog grooming salon if plans are passed.

A decision will be made on those proposals in the coming months by council planning bosses.

Navigation Point, beside Hartlepool Marina, is home to a number of restaurants such as Casa Del Mar, Agora and Spices.

Bars already located at the site include Bar 31, The Black Olive and Wallis & Co.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service